The head of WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital will be taking on the roll full-time.
Starting next month, Dr. David Hess will focus all of his attention on the hospital as its CEO and president.
Hess had been dividing his time, leading Uniontown Hospital while also working as president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Glen Dale, West Virginia. He stepped in to lead the hospital in January 2021 after its former CEO stepped down.
Albert Wright Jr., president and CEO of West Virginia University Health System, called Hess “a remarkably talented leader and kind person.”
“I am grateful that he is willing to focus his talent, energy and enthusiasm full-time, beginning in January, at Uniontown Hospital, where he has already started to make the same sizable impact he did at Reynolds Memorial,” Wright said.
Josh Krysak, director of community and patient relations at Uniontown Hospital, said Hess plans to establish a primary care practice in the Connellsville area.
