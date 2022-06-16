Two years after his passing, aviation enthusiast John Brodak was honored with a museum created to share his passion.
The Brodak Museum in Carmichaels opened its doors June 12, sharing Brodak’s many collectibles, including medals, publications and memorabilia celebrating Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean. The museum also includes a replica of Brodak’s 1950s hobby shop, which he owned and operated with his wife Coral “Buzz” Brodak.
The museum’s opening coincided with the annual Brodak Fly-In, which gathers model airplane enthusiasts for friendly competition. The Fly-In runs through Sunday at 100 Park Ave., Carmichaels, where guests can visit the museum daily from 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m.
Once the Fly-In is concluded, it will be open by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.