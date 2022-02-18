Mother Nature wreaked havoc on the Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company in Greene County early Friday, unleashing dangerously high winds that resulted in uprooted trees crashing into the company building and caused heavy damage.
Fire company President Max Brozik said Friday afternoon that high winds uprooted a tree and also caused three other trees to impact the building, resulting in exterior and interior damage estimated to be in excess of $150,000.
Photographs of the damage show the a massive hole in the roof, ripped insulation, destroyed ceilings, walls, furniture and equipment.
“We are trying to get the building to where we can still hold our upcoming fish fries, so if anyone would like to donate we will have an account set up to try and help for any uncovered expenses,” Brozik said.
A message posted on the fire company’s Facebook page states that a Cash Bash scheduled to be held on March 5 would have to be canceled because of the damage.
Crews and volunteers worked throughout the day to clear debris. Late in the afternoon, Brozik said officials were trying to place coverings on the roof.
Rich Policz, director of the county’s emergency management agency, said his office met with Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company officials and developed a plan during the assessment of damage and repair to the building “so there is no delay of emergency services to the community.”
Other nearby fire companies and emergency management services were alerted and are on standby in support of the Nemacolin department’s issues, he said.
No injuries were reported.
