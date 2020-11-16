Winds exceeding 60 miles per hour caused minor damage throughout the region and tore the roof off a shop in Henry Clay Township Sunday afternoon.
Yough Lake Sports Shop along Route 40 lost its roof when high winds tore through the region. No injuries were reported, and all other incidents in the county were minor, such as downed trees and power lines, officials said.
Meterologist Shannon Hefferan with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the highest wind gust recorded in the area was 63 miles per hour at 3 p.m. at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Winds reached 50 to 60 miles per hour throughout their coverage area, which includes Fayette County, she said.
Hefferan said there were isolated major incidents throughout their territory, including collapsed buildings in Mercer County and in Wheeling, West Virginia. She said the incidents emphasize the importance of heeding strong wind warnings, and not just tornado warnings.
“That can collapse mobile homes. That can collapse a dead tree into a home, so that’s just as dangerous as a real tornado,” she said.
Jack Hughes, a local weather observer in Chalk Hill, noted the windy weather continued into Monday.
“There was just a lot of wind all over southwestern Pennsylvania as a cold front moves in,” he said.
He heard of no incidents aside from the Henry Clay Township shop, and minor incidents including scattered power outages and fallen tress branches. The phones at the shop were out Monday, and the owners could not be reached for comment.
