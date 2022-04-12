For the Herald-Standard
Highlands Hospital has officially joined Penn Highlands Health System, becoming Penn Highlands Connellsville, officials said.
Representatives of Highlands Hospital and Penn Highlands Healthcare signed a definitive agreement in December that paved the way for the integration. The merger was finalized following regulatory reviews and approvals on April 1.
Highlands Hospital officials noted that many rural hospitals have been forced to close their doors in recent years. John Andursky, president and CEO of Highlands Hospital, said the merger will allow local residents to continue receiving medical care close to home.
“This affiliation will be great for our community,” he said. “By partnering with Penn Highlands Healthcare, it will strengthen our ability to recruit new providers and expand services that will ultimately enable the people in the Connellsville area to remain in our region to receive care.”
Dubois-based Penn Highlands Healthcare operates eight hospitals with the addition of the Connellsville hospital. It also operates dozens of medical offices across the state including outpatient clinics, senior care facilities, primary care offices, walk-in clinics and specialty clinics.
Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven M. Fontaine pointed to Highlands Hospital’s 130 years of service to Connellsville as a community asset that the merger will protect.
“It is a privilege to now include Highlands Hospital as part of our health system,” Fontaine said. “For more than 130 years, the people in the Connellsville area have received quality health care in their community, and this partnership will ensure that they have access to more services and physicians in additional specialties.”
Highlands Hospital opened as Cottage State Hospital in 1890 and took in its first patient in January 1891. The hospital had eight people on its medical staff and a 38-patient capacity. The capacity has nearly doubled, with a 64-bed capacity today. Highlands operates the longest running inpatient behavioral health facility in the region, a center and school for autism, family medical practices and specialty clinics.
Highlands Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Michael A. Jordan Jr. said Penn Highlands Healthcare was a good fit because of mission alignment.
“When we looked at strategic partners, Penn Highlands Healthcare was a natural fit for Highlands Hospital because our missions align very closely together,” he said. “As part of the Penn Highlands Healthcare system, Highlands Hospital will remain a viable source of health care for the people in this community.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare Board Chairman Robert Ordiway said the merger marks a continued expansion of the Penn Highlands Health System in southwestern Pennsylvania.
“We are excited to continue expanding in Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Ordiway said. “The Connellsville area is very competitive in terms of health care and we are confident that we will deliver the highest level of care to the people in the area.”
