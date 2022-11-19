A Hiller man was charged with facilitating a sexually-charged Truth or Dare game between two juveniles.
Charges lodged against Jeffrey Allen Niper, 41, include corruption of minors, disseminating photographs or film of child sex acts, indecent exposure, criminal use of communication facility and disorderly conduct.
In court paperwork filed on Thursday, state police said they were shown a recording of a video call on Nov. 6 between Niper and the boy and the girl. In it, they played the game Truth or Dare. Police alleged Niper encouraged the children to follow through with dares that involved nudity, even when they did not want to. He also allegedly exposed himself on the video.
Niper is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $50,000.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
