Images depicting the history of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department are now on display through a mural painted on their building.
Over the last week, professional muralist Randi Stewart detailed an original fire engine and breathing apparatus, a list of past department chiefs (with space included for future chiefs) and included other touches showing the VFD’s history from its founding in 1926.
“We wanted to keep some of our history alive so people don’t forget,” Fire Chief AJ Boni said.
Stewart, who lives in Penn Hills but is from nearby Jefferson Township, said a recurring theme in her work has been to paint historical pieces in public places in rural communities.
“The history is so important to them,” she said. “This is sort of what I’m being know for, and I appreciate that.”
Stewart said the only challenge she faced for the project was having to paint on brick, which is difficult because the edges and nooks and crannies make painting brick very time consuming.
“AJ made sure the wall was clean when we got here, they did some repairs where the mortar was missing on the wall and they also supplied the lift,” Stewart said.
All in all, Stewart said it took her eight days to complete the mural with two days to prime and paint the building’s wall. She finished the project on Wednesday.
“She did a great job,” Boni said.
The Frazier High School graduate has made her mark in other Fayette County locations, too, painting the Edwin S. Porter mural in Connellsville, and a three-story tall image of Jesus and children on the Connellsville Christian Church. Last year, in Brownsville, Stewart refurbished the Coca-Cola mural from the early 1900s.
It a Connellsville connection that led Boni to Stewart, when last year, the city Redevelopment Authority Director Michael Edwards told him about her work. Boni then met with Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, who found grant money to commission Stewart for the project.
“I can’t thank Michael and Muriel enough,” Boni said.
In her time painting the wall, Stewart said she had the opportunity to see in this project, like all of her public projects, an outpouring of community pride and support.
“It feels really good that the community is so supportive,” she said. “This is something they want to see and appreciate.”
She added that while people stopping and complimenting her does cause a slight interruption of the process, she appreciates it.
“I think those interactions are what really makes it all worth it,” Stewart said, adding that she has received nothing but positive feedback. “It has reaffirmed my career choice.”
To contact Stewart and to view her works online, visit her website at withaneyedesign.com/
