A 19-year-old Holbrook man was charged for the alleged statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.
Kylar James Amos of Bluff Ridge Road was charged by Greene County Regional Police Saturday with statutory sexual assault, interference with child custody and corruption of minors.
The alleged sexual contact occurred at his home Monday. The girl did not consent to evidence collection at the hospital, police said.
Amos was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge David Curt Balint, who set bail at $10,000. He was released Tuesday after bail was posted on his behalf.
