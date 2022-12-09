Culinary students were as busy as Santa’s elves Wednesday morning, chopping veggies, shining chafing dishes and putting the finishing touches on the Greene County Career & Technology Center’s annual Christmas dinner.
The dinner, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the center’s dining hall, will be the first holiday meal offered to the community since 2019. GCCTC put the beloved tradition on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, followed by a drive-thru dinner last Christmas.
“We’re back to the traditional Christmas buffet. The Christmas buffet started in 1990 as just two tables. Each class from that point on starting adding to it, giving their own little spin to it. It just becomes one of those events where it brings back the community,” said culinary instructor Dan Wagner. “I’ve heard people, they’ll stand in line and they’ll literally say, ‘I haven’t seen you in a year.’ And you’ll see people come in, there’ll be three to a table, and they’ll say, ‘Hey, can I join you?’ There’s a warmth to it.”
Folks from Greene County and beyond turn out for the buffet; some years, students have served upwards of 500 guests, and Wagner already received calls from Pittsburghers confirming they will be at tomorrow’s feast.
“It’s going to be an eye-opener for (students),” said Wagner. “Students have never experienced this. In previous years, they progressively go through the process. But it’ll all come together. It’s a very festive community event.”
Live music will set the mood, and both Santa Claus and the Gingerbread Man have already RSVPd. Hilltop Coffee is offering freshly brewed java for purchase, which pairs perfectly with the assorted desserts baked with love by the culinary students eager to put on a memorable buffet.
“I’m nervous for it, for sure,” said Abrianna Joag, a junior from Waynesburg. “I’m excited. I feel kind of honored” to carry on the tradition.
And tradition dictates an incredible menu.
Students have worked for months to plan, budget – particularly challenging, Wagner said, considering rising food costs – and host the event. They’ll carve ham and flank steaks, and folks are invited to pile their plates with delicious sides, including red skin potatoes and green beans, jambalaya and vodka pasta, shrimp scampi and a New England clam bake.
Of course, the communal meal wouldn’t be possible without the support of GCCTC administration, staff and students.
“(Natalie Goodwin and Angie Van-Dyne) brought the ambiance of the Christmas buffet to life,” Wagner said. “It brings the whole school together. You have all the classes working together. Mr. Mark Krupa, the administration, he was really strong on making sure this happened.”
Wagner said the electrical students hung the snowflakes that sparkle just above the buffet line, and culinary students folded napkins in the shape of a Christmas tree to add a holiday touch at every table.
Goodwin was happy to help the magic unfold, she said.
“We wanted to bring the comforts of Christmas into our building,” smiled Goodwin.
The culinary students will be in full service mode through this afternoon, bringing smiles to faces and spreading holiday cheer through handmade-with-love food. Wagner is happy that both his students and the greater community will once again gather to kick off the Christmas season.
“It’s going to be so nice,” he said. “It’s kind of bringing the family, the whole community, together.”
