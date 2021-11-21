The annual Home for the Holidays event at Storey Square over the weekend brought together the community for a day of pre-Christmas cheer and giving.
This event featured carolers, carriage rides, Christmas crafts, storytime with Mrs. Claus, family photo opportunities, on-stage performances, hot chocolate and cookies. Uniontown’s Mayor Bill Gerke was also on hand to light the 23-foot-tall Christmas tree.
“You can see the excitement here,” Gerke said. “All grass areas are filled with activities.”
Gerke said he enjoyed his second Home for the Holidays event as the city’s mayor and added the city couldn’t be more filled with the holiday spirit on that Saturday in Storey Square.
“It’s a beautiful day that brings the community together,” Gerke said. “That’s what excites me; everyone is together and smiling.”
Laura Kutek, director of planning and community relations for the city, said it’s also a day of giving. The Uniontown Police Department collected new or clean, gently worn coats to help those in need this winter season. The Uniontown Fire Department collected toy donations for Toys for Tots. Organizers also conducted a children’s book drive for new children’s books that will be distributed by Gerke and the Uniontown fire and police departments throughout the holiday season.
Book donations will be open until Nov. 30 and will be accepted at Uniontown City Hall.
Kutek said the donor who gives the largest amount of books would be announced and honored by Gerke.
The afternoon was all about gathering, celebrating and giving.
“You see the kids making crafts and people dropping off coats or donating toys,” said Jaime Bittner, one of the members of Kutek’s team behind the event. “The community comes to rally around for a good cause and to help others and just having a good time.”
“This couldn’t happen without everyone from the city and all the volunteers coming together to make it happen,” said team member Hiliary Griffith.
Another team member, Katie DeWitt, gave props to Kutek for setting up the event as well as Gerke’s support to make Uniontown a place to be home for the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.