Local businesses are banding together to put on a “Home for the Holidays” event Saturday in Uniontown.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Storey Square and throughout the downtown area. It will be spread out to allow for social distancing, said event organizer Lindsey Lippencott, owner of Dream Chaser’s Staffing.
“We hope that everyone comes out to the event to support local businesses,” she said. “We just want to make this a tradition, to make this bigger each year for something to look forward to.”
Vendors will be set up in Storey Square and the Public Service Building parking lot. The event will also include live entertainment, and Santa will take pictures with kids and hear what they want for Christmas. Santa will arrive at 4 p.m., and the tree lighting will be held. Mayor Bill Gerke will light the tree.
Among the activities will be a petting area with miniature horses dressed up festively. Children will be able to interact with the miniature horses.
Instead of a parade, Lippencott decided to hold a community gingerbread house contest, so that the community could participate in an activity without gathering in a group. There will be seven categories: preschool, elementary, middle school, high school, family, business and community/school group. The community will vote on their favorite gingerbread house from each category. Voting will take place in Lippencott’s office at 55 West Main Street. First, second and third place winners will receive cash prizes.
Lippencott said business owners and community members are excited about the event.
“There is definitely a lot of interest in the community, and being excited and wanting to be involved in one way, shape or form,” she said.
She said she enjoys being a part of community events and giving back to the community. She grew up in the Brownsville area, and chose to start her business in Uniontown.
The event is held in partnership with the Uniontown Downtown Business District Authority and the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
“We are so very happy to see our business community in downtown Uniontown coming together,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. “The chamber is dedicated to shop local, buy local initiatives, and this kind of event really brings that thought process to the forefront. It’s really important to remember our local businesses, especially in an unprecedented year.”
For more information or to get involved, visit Home for the Holidays FCPA on Facebook, call Lippencott at 724-970-3218 or email lippencott@dreamchaserstaffing.com.
