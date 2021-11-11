Santa Claus will make a stop in Uniontown early this year at the annual Home for the Holidays event at Storey Square on Nov. 20.
“A magical holiday experience awaits the child within each of us,” said Laura Kutek, director of planning and community relations for the city.
This year’s event will also include carolers, carriage rides, story time with Mrs. Claus, family photo opportunities, on-stage performances, hot chocolate and cookies, and city Mayor Bill Gerke will also be on hand to light the Christmas tree.
In addition to those activities, Kutek said, the Uniontown Police Department will be collecting new or clean, gently worn coats to help those in need this winter season.
“And the Uniontown Fire Department will join us to collect and support their fourth annual Marine Toys for Tots Program,” Kutek said. “This program has delivered hope since 1947, and 604 million toys have been distributed to date.”
Organizers are also conducting a children’s book drive, asking those who are able to donate a new children’s book that will be distributed by Gerke and the Uniontown fire and police departments throughout the holiday season.
“If you would like to collect the books within your business, school or organization, Mayor Gerke will be honoring you if you are the largest donor,” Kutek said. “Our city’s Holiday Book Drive once again exemplifies Uniontown as the Pennsylvania city with heart.”
Kutek said the event has been around for years, but last year Gerke sponsored tables for children’s activities like making Christmas cards for nursing home residents and making reindeer food to take home to put out on Christmas Eve, and will do so again this year.
“Last year’s event had a great turnout, and we are anticipating even more this year,” Kutek said.
The annual Home for the Holidays will take place from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
“This year’s response to city-sponsored events has been awesome,” Kutek said. “The way our citizens have embraced these city-planned events has been heartening and inspires us to continue offering additional events to the citizens we love in the city we call home.”
She added that any and all donations will be help defer the costs of this and future city-sponsored events.
Anyone who would like information on donating or volunteering, can contact Kutek for more information at lkutek@uniontowncity.com or 724-430-2934.
