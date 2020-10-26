A man was injured when his mobile home caught fire in South Union Township Monday afternoon.
He was taken to Uniontown Hospital with burn injuries by Fayette EMS, according to a Fayette County 911 supervisor. The fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. at 177 Playford Road.
A fire marshal was called to investigate.
South Union Township, Hopwood, New Salem, Footedale and Collier volunteer fire departments responded to extinguish the fire, according to Fayette 911.
No other injuries were reported.
