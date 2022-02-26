The deadline for filing for the homestead/farmstead credit is Tuesday, March 1.
Those who were approved and received the credit last year do not have to take any action. Only those who obtained property in 2021 or 2022 (living in the home) or people who added or deleted names on a deed will have to refile by March 1 to obtain a credit on their school property tax.
Applications can be obtained by logging on to property.co.fayette.pa.us, visiting the Fayette County Assessment Office or contacting your local tax office.
Completed applications can be sent to Fayette County Assessment Office, Homestead/Farmstead, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401, or faxed to 724-430-1356.
For questions, call the assessment office at 724-430-1350 or local tax collector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.