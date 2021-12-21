The Fairchance man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a South Union Township fast food restaurant last year acted in self defense after the victim’s friend issued a slew of veiled threats over an apparent love triangle, his attorney said Monday.
It’s not disputed that Justin Rittacco fired three gunshots while seated in his parked car as Robert Lukehart approached his window in the parking lot of the Long John Silver’s restaurant. However, defense attorney Bill Difenderfer said his client feared for his life as Lukehart stalked and harassed him and a woman throughout the day on May 24, 2020.
During the first day of testimony of Rittacco’s trial on homicide and other charges, Lukehart’s friend Brandon Kissinger said he began dating Louise Sutton, but soon found out she was also seeing Rittacco. On May 24, he saw them leave Rittacco’s house together and then followed them. At one point, he tailgated their vehicle and sped around them before stopping his car on Route 857 in order to confront Sutton.
Kissinger testified that Rittacco pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, prompting him to leave. But then Kissinger went to Long John Silver’s restaurant at 548 Morgantown Road where Sutton was supposed to be working that afternoon. She was late for work, so Kissinger waited for her to arrive, he said.
“I can stay at Long John Silver’s all day,” Kissinger texted Sutton when she asked him to leave her alone.
Kissinger said he eventually left and picked up Lukehart, who had asked for a ride. The two of them returned to Long John Silver’s and waited in the parking lot for about 10 minutes before going to a McDonald’s across the street to get Lukehart something to eat.
Moments later, Rittacco pulled into the seafood restaurant’s parking lot to drop Sutton off at work, prompting Kissinger and Lukehart to drive back across the street to confront Rittacco.
Kissinger drove into the entrance and appeared to block Rittacco as he was trying to back out of a parking spot after Sutton walked into the restaurant, according to surveillance video played in court. Lukehart then ran from the passenger side of Kissinger’s vehicle to Rittacco’s parked car and was shot as he approached the driver’s side window.
“Robert beat me to the car,” Kissinger said. “Before he even made it to the door he was dead on the ground.”
Kissinger then tried to punch a closed window on Rittacco’s car as he left the scene. State police found Kissinger cradling his friend as Lukehart lay bleeding on the parking lot pavement. Lukehart, 39, of Fairchance, died at the scene after being shot twice in the chest.
Most of the testimony Monday centered around earlier threats between Rittacco and Kissinger, along with Sutton as their mutual love interest. The feud went back and forth in various social media posts that escalated to veiled threats of violence. Kissinger said Rittacco told an acquaintance that he’s “got something for him,” which Kissinger took to mean threatening to shoot him. Kissinger responded on social media with a similar a post.
“Since he’s got something for me, I’m going to air that whole (expletive) house out,” Kissinger wrote in an apparent threat against Rittacco’s residence.
Difenderfer asked Kissinger what he meant and whether it was to shoot Rittacco. Kissinger said he doesn’t own a firearm, but wanted to confront and fight Rittacco. No weapons were found on Lukehart or in Kissinger’s car, according to police.
“Basically trying to scare him,” Kissinger said. “Maybe fight him with my fists.”
“You see (Rittacco) and you’re lying in wait for him with your buddy,” Difenderfer insinuated.
Sutton, who did not testify Monday, appeared to be in fear for her life after texting one of her supervisors at the fast food restaurant. Sarah Reid, who used to work at Long John’s, testified that she received numerous text messages from Sutton explaining that she would be late for work and that she was fearful of a man named “BK” who was following her.
Reid testified Kissinger later came into the restaurant twice looking for Sutton. She called 911 asking for police to come because she and others were concerned about what he might do. She also did not know why Kissinger and Lukehart, neither of whom she knew, were waiting in the parking lot.
Reid later heard the three gunshots and then rushed into an industrial refrigerator to flee the violence.
“It was one of the scariest days of my life,” Reid said.
Rittacco, 23, is free on bond while being tried on charges of homicide in Lukehart’s killing and terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and simple assault for allegedly pointing the handgun at Kissinger during the encounter on Route 857.
Testimony before President Judge John Wagner is expected to resume at 9 a.m. today at the Fayette County Courthouse.
