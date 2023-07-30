Community session

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Pastor Adam Lawson from Fresh Fire Church speaks to the nearly 90 people who attended a listening session at the Uniontown church last month to air concerns about violence in the city.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Over five months in 2023, Uniontown has matched the countywide total for homicide cases last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.