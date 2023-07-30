Over five months in 2023, Uniontown has matched the countywide total for homicide cases last year.
“This year we’ve been on five homicide scenes, and one of them was a double homicide,” Uniontown police Lt. Tom Kolencik said.
All fatal shootings, the homicides happened between March 8 and July 15. In all of 2022, the city had two homicides, Kolencik said.
“It has been disappointing, it has been concerning, it is heartbreaking. But it’s also frustrating, because I believe as faith leaders, we see the potential in our communities, its members and our city that is not fully realized yet,” said Adam Lawson, the pastor at Fresh Fire Church in Uniontown.
Lawson’s church started the Community Coalition in response to rising violence and has held two listening sessions to discuss the issue. More than 100 people attended the first meeting in June, including local and state elected officials.
“It has been a diversified opinion,” Lawson said of what he has heard during the public gatherings. “We have people that are angry, fed up. Then there are those that believe nothing is going to change, it’s only going to get worse. In the midst of that, there are people who are just heartbroken, fearful and full of anxiety.”
The jump in the city’s homicide cases stands in contrast to early data that shows killings are falling nationwide. The Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ) recently issued its mid-year report, which found a 9.4% drop in homicides across 30 cities through the first half of the year. The CCJ is a nonpartisan organization that tracks crime rates across the United States.
The city’s first homicide claimed two lives on March 8 at the Sail’s Inn bar on North Gallatin Avenue. Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darroll Gregg, 32, both of Uniontown, were shot and killed there. Daryl Maurice Truley, 32, of Uniontown was charged in connection to the shooting, but to date has not been arrested.
Nearly three months later, on June 6, 14-year-old Antonyo Owens allegedly shot and killed Anthony Jones, 38, outside of a Clarke Street church around 11:30 a.m.
Three days later, Tiffany Raymer, 39, was allegedly shot and killed by her boyfriend, Danny Richard Sottile Jr., 45, in Sottile’s Iowa Street apartment.
While still considered homicides, the two other fatal shootings in the city have different circumstances, Kolencik said.
Elijah Fitzgerald, 19, was one of three individuals who allegedly broke into an apartment July 1 in Pershing Court. Fitzgerald was shot and killed during the home invasion. A woman inside the apartment was also shot in the leg. Kolencik said Fitzgerald’s death was ruled justifiable.
On July 14, a 14-year-old girl was charged with involuntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy. She told police she believed the firearm was a BB gun. Police have not identified either teen, and the girl faces charges through the juvenile probation system.
“Most every homicide that has been happening has been in Uniontown the last several years,” Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said.
While two teens were among those charged in the city’s shooting deaths, Kolencik said there has not been an overall a rise in juvenile defendants in the city.
“We get a little bit more juvenile complaints while school is out, but (2023) seems to be about on par with the previous year,” he said.
State data, current through 2021, provided by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts shows a 69% decrease in juvenile crime in Fayette County between 2012 and 2021.
It’s the biggest decrease in juvenile crime among Fayette, Greene (down 56%) and Washington (down 20%) counties over that time period, but the AOPC data only takes into account those whose crimes remain in the juvenile justice system.
“We are charging more juveniles as adults, as the crimes are violent. Shootings, and things of that nature,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said. “You have to charge them as adults, because they’re obviously a risk to public safety.”
When Kristin Ann Barfield was killed while sitting on her front porch in Washington County last year, two teenagers were charged. Juan Worthy III was 16 at the time of his arrest, and Tyriq Xavier Moss was 15.
Like Owens in Fayette County, both were charged as adults.
“What skews the data is more violent crime being committed by juveniles and young adults. Those have steadily increased the last few years,” Walsh said.
In 2023, Washington County has not had any homicides and is on-trend with the CCJ data. Last year, there were 10.
Five occurred through the first half of 2022, including the death of 6-month-old Oliver George, who died Jan. 3 of blunt force trauma to his head. The child’s father, Joshua Wayne George, 30, is awaiting trial and Walsh has filed notice of his intention to seek the death penalty.
Three of last year’s homicides occurred within weeks of each other.
Barfield was killed on May 11. Jordan Neil Clarke is accused of shaking his 11-week-old son Sawyer Clarke to death on May 23. Bryce Kevin Tacy Sr. was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor, Jerry E. Anderson, 44, in Smith Township on May 25.
Greene County had a rare double homicide in Waynesburg in 2022, but has avoided any similar incidents this year.
Waynesburg police responded to an apartment on South Morris Street on Valentine’s Day last year, where they found the bodies of Kevin Lamar Williford, 54, and Judy Butler Hunter, 47. Cortland J Rogers, 28, and Shawna M. Smith, 23, were arrested for the killings.
Greene County District Attorney David Russo declined to be interviewed for this story.
In Fayette County, Lawson hopes those who are concerned about violence will get involved to help find solutions.
“My goal has been all of us pulling all together in the same direction, all at once,” Lawson said. “And it truly is going to require all of us being represented.”
