Honeys Helping Hand giving away clothing

Honeys Helping Hand received a donation of children’s hats, gloves, scarfs and men’s coats and sweaters from Lisa Grant, owner of Dark Horse Saloon, and patrons of the saloon, located in New Salem.
“We are tha nkful for these donations, especially during this pandemic and winter months,” said Edna “Honey” Brown, founder of Honeys Helping Hand.
Brown founded the organization in 2018, and holds food distributions twice a week, at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, at Bierer Wood Acres in South Union Township.
She said anyone in need of warm clothes can come to 1 Pershing Terrace in Uniontown on Mondays or Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies lasts.
For more information or to volunteer, visit Honeys Helping Hand on Facebook. Anyone wishing to donate can make checks out to Edna E. Brown, CC Honeys Helping Hand, P.O. Box 511, New Salem, Pa., 15468.
