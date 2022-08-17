Edna Brown

Cindy Ekas | Herald-Standard

Edna Honey Brown, founder of Honey’s Helping Hands, said the nonprofit is holding a community health fair from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the corner of 297 Main and Grant streets in Uniontown.

Edna Honey Brown of New Salem learned the importance of helping others because her mother, the late Edna Melvin, always took care of people.

