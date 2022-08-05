Nearly 200 people in Uniontown gathered together earlier this week for the annual National Night Out, which is locally known as Hoops and Scoops. Citizens and first responders were given the opportunity to meet, eat ice cream and take part in activities, including a free-throw basketball shooting competition at Grant Street Park. Organizers of the event include Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration, Fayette County Human Service Council, East End United Community Center, SKW Foundation Inc., City of Uniontown, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Columbia Gas. Representatives from the Uniontown City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Fayette EMS, fire departments, Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke and Fayette County Sheriff James Custer were on hand for Tuesday’s event.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.