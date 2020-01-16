A Brownfield man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of Circle K in Hopwood after his estranged wife identified him as the suspect to state police.
Surveillance images of the suspect and getaway vehicle were distributed, and Jackie Lee Murray III, 31, of Lower Shaffers Lane was quickly named as a suspect.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Murray approached the clerk, Christina Nicks, at the 251 Hopwood Fairchance Road convenience store wearing a black face mask at about 5:15 a.m., put a gun on the counter and demanded the cash in the register. She asked him if he was serious, and he racked the pistol to eject a round, which he showed her and put in his pocket, police said. She gave him about $280 from the register. He also asked for Newport 100 cigarettes, and she gave him two packs.
State police said surveillance footage showed a dented and muddied gray Jeep Cherokee appear to drop off Murray and pick him up near Reservoir Road.
A woman flagged down a state police trooper Wednesday afternoon, saying she recognized Murray in the photos from his jacket and dented driver's side door. Another trooper found a vehicle matching the description in a parking lot at the intersection of Lenox Street and North Gallatin Avenue at about 4 p.m., and identified Murray as the only owner and driver. Murray's boots, wallet chain and jeans also matched the clerk's description and surveillance footage, police said.
Murray was found with drug paraphernalia and taken into custody. He declined to answer questions in an interview and asked for an attorney, police said.
He is charged with robbery, theft and simple assault. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. Wednesday night. Murray remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.