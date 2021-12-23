A Hopwood woman is behind bars after she was allegedly found smuggling heroin inside her body.
State police pulled over a vehicle Cheyenne J. Brangard, 29, was driving for improper sunscreening on Route 40 in Brownsville on Dec. 13, according to the complaint.
Prior to the stop, police contended they noticed Brangard moving around in the driver's seat and said she passed several areas where she could have safely stopped during that time. When police approached the vehicle, they noticed Brangard's clothing seemed disheveled, court paperwork stated.
Police said she appeared nervous when questioned, and noted she and her passenger, Stephen Guziak, 31, of Hopwood, told conflicting stories about what they had done that evening. Both were transported to the state police station.
There, Guziak initially asked for a lawyer. Police said he later spoke to them, telling them he and Brangard went to New York City to pick up drugs. He reportedly told police the narcotics weren't ready so they left without them.
Police secured a warrant to search Brangard, and she allegedly told them that she had 66 grams of heroin and fentanyl inside of a body cavity. The drugs were removed at an area hospital.
Brangard reportedly told police that she and Guziak picked up the drugs in New York and returned to deliver them to receive $1,500.
Both are charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia, and were lodged in Fayette County Prison with their bail set at $50,000 each.
They're scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on Dec. 29
