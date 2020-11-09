A Hopwood man is behind bars after he reportedly fired “a warning shot” into the wall during an argument with his son early Saturday.
State police said Gary Louis George, 72, of 131 Junior Street admitted to firing the gun.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, his son, Brandon George, called police at about 4:30 a.m. He said he walked away from an argument with his father and returned to the room to hear “a loud pop” and saw his father holding a gun.
Gary George reportedly told police he and his son often argue “because they both have tempers.” He said his son approached him “in an aggressive manner,” but then went back to his room. When Brandon George returned to the living room, Gary George told police he fired a shot into the wall as a “warning shot,” about 8 feet away from his son. Police said the bullet hole was about 4 feet from where Brandon George was standing. The bullet lodged in the wall and did not go through it, court documents said.
George was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault. He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set bail at $50,000. George remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
