A Hopwood man allegedly fled police and then took evidence from his truck after it was impounded.
Bryan Jason Hice, 43, of 1010 Woodstock Ave. allegedly sped in his white Dodge Ram pickup truck last June 13, and drove through multiple stop signs on Woodstock Avenue in North Union Township while state police were in pursuit.
Police said they located the truck in Hice’s driveway, but Hice wasn’t in it, and they couldn’t find him at his home.
Inside the truck, troopers said they saw a glass smoking device and suspected marijuana next to a cellphone. They had the truck towed and stored at Faris Auto Body at 153 Coolspring Jumonville Road while they waited for a search warrant, according to court paperwork.
When they returned with a warrant to search the vehicle nine days later, police found the smoking device, suspected marijuana and cellphone were no longer inside.
A search warrant for the phone records revealed it was used between June 18 and June 22.
On May 13, police questioned George Turney, employee at Faris Auto Body, who said Hice came there the day his truck was towed and asked he could retrieve belongings.
Turney said he directed him to speak with George Faris, and a short time later, saw Hice walking away from the truck, according to court paperwork. Faris told police he didn’t give Hice permission to retrieve any property from his truck.
Hice faces several charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing administration of law, three counts of tampering with evidence and other traffic-related citations.
