A Hopwood man is behind bars for allegedly punching an EMT who responded to his home to help him Saturday.
Dennis Arthur Noonan, 57, was charged by state police with aggravated assault and simple assault.
Police said Fayette EMS was called to 125 Fairfax Ave. for Noonan, who was intoxicated and fell, causing a cut on his head or face. Noonan was acting "belligerently drunk," and EMT David Allen tried to convince him to go to the hospital, court paperwork indicated. Noonan allegedly became "irate," pushing and punching Allen.
Noonan was arraigned early Sunday before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $10,000. Noonan remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail.
