A Hopwood man shot by police in 2018 after advancing toward them with a blade in his hand pleaded no contest two of the four charges lodged against him.
On Thursday, Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer Jr., 31, entered pleas to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person before Fayette County Judge Joseph M. George Jr.
A no contest plea is treated the same as a guilty plea for the purposes of sentencing, but allows a defendant to tell the court they will not contest the charges lodged against them instead of admitting guilt.
In exchange for the plea county prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
On June 17, 2018, state police were dispatched to 313 Hopwood-Fairchance Road after a 911 caller reported a suspicious man carrying a large knife and acting strangely.
Police saw Shaffer, who matched the caller’s description, walking quickly in the 400 block of the road, holding a 5- to 6-inch Sawzall blade.
Shaffer ignored repeated commands to stop, instead telling police “shoot me” as he continued to advance, according to court records. He was shot once in the chest, treated on the scene by state police before EMS arrived, then flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
In exchange for the plea, Shaffer was to serve three to 12 months in Fayette County Prison; however, he was given credit for time served September 2020.
Shaffer will have to pay fines associated with the incident.
