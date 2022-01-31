State police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident that took the life of a Hopwood man.
On Sunday at 2:51 p.m., police responded to a report that a vehicle, a 2007 Subaru Outback, was found overturned in Redstone Creek in the area of 154 Township Road, about 110 feet west of Longsite Drive, in South Union Township.
Police discovered the driver, James E. Hayden, 65, was deceased. Further investigation determined that the collision occurred at an earlier time, a state police release stated. Hayden was wearing his seat belt.
No other occupants were found in the vehicle, and the incident remains under investigation.
According to the Fayette County coroner’s office, an autopsy and toxicology test have been ordered, but no information was available on Hayden’s cause of death.
Jimmy Hayden was an extremely talented musician, playing recently with the Allies Band, and he was such a great guy to know! His musical talent and awesome personality will be greatly missed. Condolences and prayers to his family and many friends. 🙏💝🙏
