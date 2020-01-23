A Hopwood man who was shot by police in 2018 is facing charges for allegedly failing to update his address under Megan's Law.
Kenneth Dwayne Shaffer, who is lodged in Fayette County Prison and awaiting trial on another case, is a sex offender required to update his address quarterly for life. In 2017, state police learned he had moved without updating his registration information, according to court documents. He was charged with the Megan's Law violation Thursday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police discovered in September 2017 he was no longer living at his registered address on Searights Avenue in Uniontown, but at Bryson Boulevard in Hopwood.
On June 17, 2018, state police were called to Hopwood in the area of 13 Hopwood-Fairchance Road for a report of a man, later identified as Shaffer, acting suspiciously and walking with a long blade in his hand. When police arrived, he allegedly advanced on troopers with the saw blade, repeatedly saying "shoot me." Surveillance footage showed the trooper backing up and repeating commands to stop as Shaffer walked rapidly toward him, prompting the trooper to fire one shot at Shaffer.
Shaffer was charged with aggravated assault in the case and is awaiting trial.
