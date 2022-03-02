An arrest warrant was issued for a Hopwood woman who allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend’s friend with a handgun.
Michelle Lynn Chandler, 42, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox.
Uniontown Police said they were called to Prospect Street in Uniontown just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, and found Fayette EMS treating Bobbi Jo Cumberland for a laceration over her left eye.
Cumberland said she was at the home of her friend, Christopher Slades, so he could give her a ride to work.
While she was there, she told police, Slades’ ex-girlfriend, Chandler, came up from behind and hit her on the forehead with what she believed was a handgun in a plastic bag.
Cumberland told police Chandler said, “I should put the clip in the gun and leave you dead on the porch.”
Cumberland said that Chandler fled the scene in a white vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.