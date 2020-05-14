A Hopwood woman was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Route 119 in Fayette County.
State police said Virginia L. Sexton, 72, hit a deer just after midnight near the intersection with McClure Road in Upper Tyrone Township.
Police said Sexton was taken to a Westmoreland County hospital, and later flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital. She died around 7 a.m., police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.