Just how popular is a local horror host show? A national award may hold the answer.
Host of 'Dead and Buried Treasures' nominated for national horror award
- By Mark Hofmann mhofmann@heraldstandard.com
Thursday, April 20, 2023 4:12 AM
“Somehow, we did make it on the ballot,” said Erik Sprowls, creator and star of “Dead and Buried Treasures,” which was nominated for a 2022 Rondo Award under the “Best Horror Host” category.
The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards were created by the Classic Horror Film Boards (CHFB) in 2002, and are named after Rondo Hatton, the late horror film actor from the 1930s and 1940s.
Nominees are selected from suggestions by horror fans and professionals in the genre.
Sprowls, whose TV alter ego is Capt. Calico Drake, is up against legends like Elvira, Joe Bob Briggs and Count Gore DeVol, to name a few. “Dead and Buried Treasures” is televised locally in Fayette, Washington and Allegheny counties and, thanks to dbtv.tv, the world.
“The nice thing about making the ballot is people are watching,” Sprowls said. “I know we’re getting seen pretty well.”
The winners of every category are chosen by popular vote, so Sprowls is urging the fans of the show to vote so that the region is represented.
The ballot can be viewed at rondoaward.com/rondoaward.com/blog/. Sprowls said votes for Captain Calico Drake as Best Horror Host, can also be sent to taraco@aol.com
The deadline to vote is midnight on April 23.
