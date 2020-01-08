The second day in the trial of a Uniontown woman charged with a 2018 Christmas Day homicide included testimony from two hotel workers who came to the aid of the alleged victim.
Video surveillance from the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown from Dec. 25, 2018, showed Tre Montel McCargo, 25, running out of the hotel room, holding his neck and to the lobby’s front desk where he approached an employee for help.
Prosecutors alleged that prior to that video, Dominique Jones, 28, stabbed McCargo in the neck during a fight at the hotel while McCargo bathed their three children, ages 2, 4 and 8.
Erin Silbaugh, the front-desk manager at the Holiday Inn Express, testified Tuesday in Fayette County Court that she saw McCargo coming around the corner around 2 p.m., holding the right side of his neck and asking for help.
She testified McCargo stood, then fell to his knees and laid on the ground in his own blood while another hotel worker held towels to his neck.
“He kept telling me he’s going to die, to get someone here,” Silbaugh testified. She said McCargo appeared very scared and said he didn’t want to die there on that day as he had three children.
Jones’ attorney, Paul Gettleman, asked Silbaugh about a cellphone that McCargo tossed on the counter to her to speak to someone about what happened. Gettleman asked Silbaugh if a woman who came into the hotel shortly before McCargo was taken away in the ambulance took his cellphone. Silbaugh testified she could not recall.
Both Silbaugh and hotel employee Darla McCourt had to compose themselves on the stand when testifying about what occurred.
Prosecutors also played the 911 calls made by a frantic sounding Silbaugh, as well as Jones, who calmly stated that she and McCargo were fighting and she stabbed him and put the knife if the bathroom. When a 911 dispatcher asked Jones if McCargo was injured, Jones said she didn’t know because he ran out of the room.
State police Trooper Adam Kezmarsky was the first officer to respond, testifying that he attempted to stop the bleeding with a clotting agent as the hotel towels didn’t provide enough pressure to the wound. When the clotting agent didn’t stop the bleeding, Kezmarsky testified, he used his hand to apply pressure to the wound.
“He was going in shock and trying to say ‘help’,” Kezmarsky told jurors.
Dale Barnhart, a paramedic with Fayette EMS, testified that as the ambulance carrying Barnhart approached Uniontown Hospital, McCargo’s heart stopped. While emergency personnel started CPR, they were unable to resuscitate him, Barnhart said. McCargo was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The prosecution also called troopers who responded to the scene and reported that Jones was taken into custody without incident, she didn’t appear to be injured and refused medical attention.
One of those officers, Trooper Tony Anthony, testified that he found the bloody knife in the hotel room sink wrapped in a towel.
Anthony testified a relative of McCargo’s came to the hotel and was inside the room for about 25 seconds before standing out in the hallway. Police directed her to move from the hallway, he said.
“Could she have tainted the scene?” Gettleman asked. “Could she have planted evidence?”
“Anything’s possible,” Anthony answered, adding he didn’t know about the woman entering the room until he was shown the video weeks later and only thought she was standing in the hallway following the incident.
Trooper Charles Morrison, a forensic technician with the state police Forensic Service Unit, showed the jury autopsy photos of McCargo including the one-inch in length wound in the neck and a circular scar on McCargo’s right shoulder.
Morrison testified he couldn’t tell what caused the scar, but said he didn’t find any defensive wounds on McCargo’s body.
The trial will continue Wednesday morning.
