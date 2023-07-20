A Houston man accused of attempting to stab a man with a knife and cutting another man’s hand during an argument in 2021 was acquitted on all criminal charges Tuesday during a one-day trial in Washington County Court of Common Pleas.
The jury deliberated for a little more than 30 minutes before finding Romele John Edmonds not guilty on two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment in connection with a fight in the parking lot near his residence on West Pike Street in the borough. The jury found Edmonds guilty of a summary harassment offense.
“My client was wrongfully accused of a crime that he did not commit,” defense attorney Adam Yarussi said. “Mr. Edmonds has maintained his innocence from the very beginning. According to my client’s testimony, the alleged victims in the case were the initial aggressors. I appreciate that the jury in this case took the time to listen to the testimony and weigh the credibility of the witnesses. The jury made the correct decision in this case.”
State police were called to the area on April 5, 2021, for a report of six men fighting and found a man with 4-inch cut on his hand. Police said Edmonds had been arguing with two men in a parking lot near his residence when the fight escalated and he shoved one of them and then pulled out a knife.
Edmonds, 43, has been free on $25,000 unsecured bond since charges were filed. The jury trial was held before Judge Brandon Neuman.
