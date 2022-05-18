About 35% of Fayette County’s electorate came out Tuesday to vote in a primary with only one contested state legislative seat.
According to unofficial results from the county’s election bureau, state Rep. Matt Dowling won the Republican nod. He received 3,620 votes to challenger Ryan Porupski’s 2,392.
Dowling, 37, of Uniontown has served three terms in the state House and will go on to face Democrat Richard Ringer in the November election. Ringer’s nomination was uncontested.
During the campaign, Dowling touted his pro-life and pro-Second Amendment views, and said he fought for legislation – ultimately vetoed by outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf – to require Pennsylvanians to show identification to vote.
Porupski is on the school board for the Albert Gallatin Area School District, and serves as its president.
The 25-year-old Smithfield resident similarly touted his pro-life and pro-Second Amendment views. He also said that in meeting with voters, he found many who wanted to see Act 77, the mail-in ballot reform law, repealed.
In the hotly contested race for the Republican nod for governor, Fayette voters overwhelmingly supported Doug Mastriano.
The Trump-endorsed candidate received 7,157 votes. Former federal prosecutor Bill McSwain received the next highest vote total – 1,960.
State voters also overwhelmingly supported Mastriano. The Department of State reported he received 44.1% of the vote across Pennsylvania.
He will go on to face state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was the lone Democrat to run for his party’s nod.
In the yet-undecided race for the Republican nod for a U.S. Senate seat, Fayette’s voters threw their support behind Trump-endorsed celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.
He received 4,940 votes to Dave McCormick’s 3,662.
Statewide, a few hundred votes separate Oz and McCormick, and the race may end up in a recount.
Meanwhile, statewide and in Fayette County, Democrat John Fetterman easily secured his party’s nod for the U.S. Senate seat.
Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, was absent from the campaign trail in the days leading up to the election after suffering a stroke and undergoing surgery to install a pacemaker.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Fayette County voters’ choices also mimicked statewide results.
Democrat Austin Davis received 8,345 votes in Fayette and 63% of the statewide vote to secure the nod. Carrie DelRosso, who secured the Republican nod, received 25.8% of the vote statewide and was Fayette County’s top vote getter with 4,386 ballots cast for her.
U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township; state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township; and state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, are also up for reelection.
The men faced no challengers in the primary, nor did any Democrats file to run for the offices in November.
According to the Fayette County Election Bureau, 24,480 of 71,050 registered voters cast a ballot on Tuesday.
The following are unofficial results from Fayette County for contested races in the Tuesday primary election:
State Representative – 51st District
Matthew Dowling – 3,620
Ryan Porupski – 2,392
Governor (R)
Doug Mastriano – 7,157
Bill McSwain – 1,960
Dave White – 1,276
Lou Barletta – 1,275
Melissa Hart – 722
Jake Corman – 174
Joe Gale – 146
Charlie Gerow – 51
Nche Zama – 41
Lieutenant Governor (D)
Austin Davis – 8,345
Brian Sims – 1,085
Ray Sosa – 628
Lieutenant Governor (R)
Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 4,386
Rick Saccone – 3,683
Teddy Daniels – 1,326
James Earl Jones – 592
Jeff Coleman – 544
Russ Diamond – 467
Clarice Schillinger – 450
Chris Frye – 331
John Brown – 179
U.S. Senator (D)
John Fetterman – 6,384
Conor Lamb – 4,087
Alex Khalil – 255
Malcolm Kenyatta – 169
U.S. Senator (R)
Mehmet Oz – 4,940
Dave McCormick – 3,662
Kathy Barnette – 2,137
Carla Sands – 1,539
Jeff Bartos – 341
Sean Gale – 144
George Bochetto – 52
