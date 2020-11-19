The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded $51,628 in tenant protection vouchers to the Fayette County Housing Authority (FCHA), enabling the authority to convert public housing units to a more sustainable financial platform using HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program.
“The ultimate goal is to preserve and improve the public housing stock in Fayette County, so vulnerable families can live in quality affordable housing,” said HUD Pittsburgh Field Office Director Michael Horvath. “This effort will help the county serve the greatest number of families with limited federal funding for decades to come.”
Over the last 80 years, the federal government has invested billions of dollars into the development and maintenance of public housing. Despite this investment, unmet capital needs continue to grow significantly every year. FCHA, along with other public housing authorities across the nation, is using alternate models to operate and finance its affordable housing inventory to protect these critically needed resources.
“Heritage Apartments provides housing opportunities for low-income seniors in downtown Uniontown,” said FCHA Executive Director Mark Yauger. “The award of these tenant protection vouchers will ensure the financial viability of Heritage Apartments, safeguarding and maintaining affordable housing for all our seniors.”
Nationally, more than $17 million is being awarded to public housing authorities. The tenant protection vouchers are provided through HUD’s HCV program, which helps very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market.
