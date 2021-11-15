Hutchinson Elementary School students brightened the hallways of Bella Healthcare Center, presenting a stack of their original artwork to residents at the Uniontown nursing facility on Friday.
“It means a whole bunch,” said resident Gary Truley. “When God created children, he blessed the world. Yes, he did.”
Fourth grade teacher Julie Tupta said every student in the school participated in the project, creating pieces of art for the nursing facility with their art teacher. The art was presented for World Kindness Day.
“I just think it’s important to show kindness, and we need to lead by example,” she said.
Tupta said the students participate in a community art project every year. Each of the pieces was framed, and the students made cards to accompany their artwork.
Student Finnegan Barber said his goal was to create art that would “brighten people’s days,” so he created a firework.
Third grader Kailyn Bivens said she was inspired by chocolate. Her artwork shows chocolate dripping down a heart and the words “Love = Chocolate.”
Andrew Tupta said he was inspired by the life of a dog, and wanted to create art that would show the importance of “being happy and appreciating life each day.”
Bella Healthcare Center Admissions and Marketing Director Angie Bouras said the project was especially meaningful to the residents, many of whom have not seen their family members for the duration of the pandemic.
“The residents love children, and right now, with COVID and family members not being able to visit, just having that artwork in the building, knowing the kids made it just for them makes the isolation a little better,” Bouras said.
She said the facility is opening a room where vaccinated residents can schedule meetings with family members.
“At least it’s a start,” she said.
Resident Donna Baird said it was difficult not being able to see family members during the pandemic.
“But it will open up soon,” she said.
She tearfully thanked the students for sharing their art with the residents.
“It means a lot to us. They’re all so pretty, and the kids are so nice,” she said.
Bouras said the center thanked the students with the gift of a pizza party.
