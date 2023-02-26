Nightly single-lane restrictions and rolling stoppages will occur in both directions of Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon Borough and Rostraver Township from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday and continuing until early June, weather and operational-dependent.
The single-lane restrictions are necessary to set a temporary barrier along the shoulder of Interstate 70 under the Route 201 bridge, according the state Department of Transportation District 12.
Crews from Golden Triangle Construction Co. Inc. will be performing the work.
The $7.1 million project involves the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70, including approach roadway along Route 3007, upgrades to the drainage, signing and pavement marking and guard rail.
In addition, the existing structure carrying Route 201 (Rostraver Road) over Interstate 70 will be raised about eight inches to provide adequate vertical clearance over Interstate 70, including replacing the bridge approach slabs, reconstructing the roadway, replacing the concrete curb and updating the pavement marking.
The project is anticipated to be complete in June.
