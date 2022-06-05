Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39) will be subject to a full overnight closure of eastbound and westbound lanes on Monday, June 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The closure will allow state Department of Transportation crews to complete additional work for replacing the bridge that carries Maple Drive over I-70.
I-70 overnight closures posted detours:
Eastbound I-70: Take exit for Speers (Exit 39); cross Maple Drive onto ramp for eastbound I-70
Westbound I-70: Take exit for Charleroi/Allenport (Exit 40); turn left onto northbound Route 88; turn left onto First Street; turn left onto Twilight Hollow Road; turn right onto the ramp for westbound I-70.
