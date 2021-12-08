An early Wednesday snowfall caused slick road conditions that state police believe contributed to a Bullskin Township crash that killed two.
Vehicles driven by Stanley A. Ohler, 26, of Connellsville and Matthew E. Hurst, 46, of New Stanton collided just after 7 a.m. on Route 119, just south of Kingview Road, police said. Both men died at the scene.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said the cause of death for both men was blunt-force injuries sustained in the head-on crash.
While no autopsies are scheduled for either man, Reilly said toxicology tests were ordered for both men.
Police reported that the 2006 Ford Ranger driven by Ohler was traveling north on Route 119 when the vehicle crossed over the grass median and struck the 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hurst, who was in the southbound lane of Route 119.
Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) reported that the southbound lane of Route 119 was closed for a few hours between the Everson exit and the Sheetz at Route 982.
Police said that winter weather is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, but are continuing to investigate.
FCEMA reported that a total of 15 vehicle collisions occurred in Fayette County Wednesday morning.
Susan Griffith, FCEMA spokeswoman, said vehicle accidents included four in Menallen Township, two in Wharton Township, four in North Union Township, one in Springhill Township, one in Dunbar Township and two in Franklin Township.
One of the Wharton Township accidents included a school van crash at 8:15 a.m. Officials said students were in the van, but none were injured.
Shannon Hefferan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, said the county received an average of less than a half inch of snow that started around 5 a.m. and lasted between 60 and 90 minutes.
“It wasn’t really a lot of snow, but the temperatures were in the mid 20s, and that means the snow is going to stick on the road,” Hefferan said. “It’s not the amount of snow — just the presence of the snow and the temperature and because it was rush hour. It doesn’t take much.”
Jay Ofsanik, the safety press officer with PennDOT District 12, said the agency monitored the weather conditions and had crews out at 5 a.m., but even with treated roads, it’s the time of year where motorists have to pay special attention to roads.
“Some ice and a little bit of snow sticking to the roads caught a lot of people off guard,” he said. “Watch out for changing weather conditions, slow down and drive with caution.”
