Author Linda Rettstat will sign copies of her novel “Union Station” in the Flatiron Building in Brownsville this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

A Brownsville native will be signing her book, “Union Station,” at the BARC Heritage Center and Frank L. Melega Art Museum in the historic Flatiron Building on Saturday, Dec. 10.

