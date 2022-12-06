A Brownsville native will be signing her book, “Union Station,” at the BARC Heritage Center and Frank L. Melega Art Museum in the historic Flatiron Building on Saturday, Dec. 10.
'If only those walls could talk': Local author to sign copies of 'Union Station'
Recent Headlines
- 'If only those walls could talk': Local author to sign copies of 'Union Station'
- Drive-through food distribution to be held in Uniontown
- Washington Christian Outreach serves the needy
- Greene DA investigating East Dunkard Water Authority
- Local organization to place over 400 wreaths in Fayette cemetery
- OP-ED: Repeal the Second Amendment
- 'Y'all,' that most Southern of Southernisms, is going mainstream -- and it's about time
- Children, older adults vulnerable to illness this holiday season
- Oath Keepers convictions shed light on the limits of free speech -- and the threat posed by militias
- Cheers & Jeers
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.