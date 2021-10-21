After a year hiatus, Fayette County’s Halloween parade is back.
A BOOtiful Halloween Parade will take place Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. in downtown Uniontown.
Last year’s parade was held virtually.
“This year, when we were trying to make the decision of whether to do it or not, people started calling and asking us to have it for the kids,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce.
Organized by the chamber and sponsored by WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital and the Uniontown Redevelopment Authority, the parade will have groups and bands from throughout Fayette County participating.
“This is a fun parade and one that the kids look forward to each year,” Nuttall said. “Our young people have had so much taken from them due to the virus – we wanted to be able to bring this back for them.”
The parade will begin on Gallatin Avenue in Uniontown, turn right onto Main Street and proceed west on Main Street.
The judging area will be located in front of the Fayette Chamber building, 65 West Main Street.
Prizes will be given for bands, floats, and costumed individuals under the age of 18. All of the award winners will be posted in the chamber’s windows immediately following the event.
Applications for participation are available by emailing info@fayettechamber.com, calling the chamber at 724-437-4571 or by visiting their website at www.fayettechamber.com and downloading an application.
The rain date for the parade will be Thursday, Oct. 28, with the decision being made by noon on Wednesday.
It’s one of several events planned this Halloween season.
The Spirits of Fayette County Ghost Tours run this Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
“We have changed the tour quite a bit for this year with the help of the Fayette County Historical Society, the State Theatre Center for the Arts and a group of chamber volunteers,” said Nuttall. “We have further refined some of the stories and added a couple new ones.”
Tours begin every 15 minutes, departing from Storey Square in Uniontown.
From there, spirit seekers will walk to the Fayette County Courthouse, then stopping at the State Theatre, and on to the old Methodist Episcopal Cemetery. The tour ends on South Street.
Tickets are $15 per person and reservations are suggested by calling 724-437-4571.
Organizations in Uniontown are also getting in on the Halloween fun this year.
The Halloween Mayhem Movie Marathon will take place on Friday, Oct. 29 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts, and the Howl-o-ween Paw Parade will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Storey Square
“We wanted to host family-friendly events that everyone can enjoy and celebrate the Halloween season,” said Laura Kutek, director of planning and community relations in the city. “We’ve raised the bar from trick-or-treating to include something for all ages.”
A $13 shirt, available for purchase at city hall, is the admission ticket for the marathon, which includes “The Addams Family” at 3:30 p.m., “Casper” at 5:30 p.m., “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m., “The Silence of the Lambs” at 9:30 p.m. and “The Shining” at midnight.
“The list of classic Halloween movies is extensive and hard to narrow down to just five films,” Kutek said. “Nevertheless, we have selections for the fearful and the thrill seekers.”
Kutek said costumes are encouraged, and there will be face painting by local students.
“We are looking forward to a great turnout, and it will most definitely become a Halloween tradition for years to come,” Kutek said. “The State Theatre is the perfect Halloween venue and the only silver screen left in the city.”
A limited number of shirts will available at the box office on the day of the event.
Children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration for the pet parade runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., when the contest begins.
Kutek said prizes will be awarded to pets in different categories, and Fayette Friends of Animals and Fixin’ Pets will be on hand to offer on-site pet adoptions.
“Donations to these selfless pet agencies are encouraged,” Kutek said.
For more information on the movie marathon or the pet parade, contact Kutek at 724-430-2934 or lkutek@uniontowncity.com
“Let’s bring life back to the city, and give our neighbors something to talk about,” Kutek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.