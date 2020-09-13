An inaugural policemen’s ball will take place this month in Brownsville to honor all police officers.
“This is something that we discussed in January to recognize the police, but then COVID hit,” said Brownsville Councilwoman Beth Bock, the head of the Brownsville Community Events Committee.
Bock said the Policemen’s Ball, on Sept. 26, will be from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Brownsville Sons & Daughters of Italy, Frank Ricco Lodge 731.
While Bock said committee members had a thoughtful debate about whether to hold the ball, they decided to move forward with the event while stressing adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’re only selling 100 tickets for this year, and we’ll be well within the CDC guidelines,” Bock said, adding that those attending will be required to wear masks, socially distance and use the hand sanitizer that will be made available.
Some features of the ball include getting a photo taken in front of a backdrop, cocktail hour, a speaker giving remarks between cocktails and dinner, a ceremony after dinner and dancing.
Bock said they’re still fine-tuning the ceremony, but said they’re planning to not only make the ball an annual event. They hope to have it blossom into a ball for other first responders like firefighters and paramedics.
Bock said they have received no negative feedback regarding holding the event and are still looking for sponsors.
Tickets are $50 per person or $75 for a couple.
The proceeds for the ball will go to the Shop With a Cop program and the K-9 fund for the Brownsville Police Department.
For more information, contact Bock at bethbockbbc@yahoo.com.
