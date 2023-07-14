An Indianapolis, Ind. man faces multiple charges for the alleged rape of a woman Tuesday morning.
State police charged Cesar Fernando Carcamo Castillo, 33, Tuesday with felonies of rape of an unconscious victim, and aggravated indecent assault.
According to the criminal complaint, police spoke with the alleged victim at Uniontown Hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday.
She told police that she, a friend and Carcamo Castillo were drinking in Carcamo Castillo’s car in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel at 701 W. Main St. Tuesday morning
The victim told investigators that she began to feel sick and did not remember getting out of the car. She said she woke up in a hotel room and was being raped by Carcamo Castillo, according to the complaint. The woman went to the hospital to have rape kit done, police said.
Officers reviewed security footage at the motel, and saw the woman slept in one room while her friend and Carcamo Castillo slept in another.
According to the complaint, the footage shows Carcamo Castillo entering the woman’s room alone at about 3:30 a.m. and not reemerging for another 40 minutes.
There is an active warrant for Carcamo Castillo’s arrest.
