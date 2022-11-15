The man killed in last weekend’s shooting in Rostraver Township was laid to rest Monday in his native country of Indonesia, although authorities in Westmoreland County are releasing few details about the homicide, including the names of the victim and suspect.
Boyke Budiarachman, 49, died in the Nov. 5 shooting in the parking lot of the Rostraver Square strip mall near Belle Vernon, according to multiple memorials posted online identifying him as the victim.
He was memorialized Friday at a service in Philadelphia, and his body was taken to Indonesia for burial Monday at a cemetery in West Java province, according to multiple videos posted on Facebook.
Attempts to reach friends of Budiarachman who posted condolences online were unsuccessful, but other sources who reviewed them confirmed that they were legitimate.
A motive for the shooting and the name of the suspect charged in the case have still not been released 10 days after the public killing of Budiarachman in the strip mall parking just feet from his pickup truck. District Judge Wayne Vlasic arraigned the suspect on unknown charges Nov. 7, and Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani sealed the case. Through a spokesperson, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli declined to release any details Monday.
The Westmoreland County coroner’s office also has declined to release any information in the fatal shooting. An open records request was submitted Monday for official confirmation of Budiarachman’s death, along with the cause and manner.
While little is known about Budiarachman, he apparently worked at Fourth Street Foods, a meat packing plant in the Charleroi area. He is also listed as president of Eastern Real Estate Services Investment, according to the deed from the Jasmine Circle home in Rostraver Township that he purchased for $332,751 in December 2017. The deed lists him as a married man, but there is no information about his spouse.
According to real estate records in Washington County, Budiarachman purchased a property on Third Street in Charleroi for $47,000 in January 2019. He deeded it to Eastern Real Estate Services a few months later and then sold the property to Prestigious Investment LLC for $10,000 on June 12, 2020, according to property records. That same day, he sold an Isabella Street property in Charleroi from his Eastern Real Estate Services company to Prestigious Investment LLC for an additional $10,000.
Prestigious Investment LLC is located at a home near Chester Springs in Chester County, according to the deeds. A woman who answered a reporter’s call at the phone number listed with the Chester Springs address said she could “not put any information out” about whether she or her family knew Budiarachman before she abruptly ended the call.
Sealed search warrants involving the investigation into Budiarachman’s killing were filed in Washington County, although no details were available about the locations that were searched or why authorities had expanded their reach into another county. Rostraver Township police did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.
The secrecy surrounding the case is unusual and concerning, according to Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association. She said some details about a person’s death – such as their name and cause and manner of death – should be made public immediately, along with Feliciani’s “seal order” being used to keep the case a secret.
“It seems unusual. It could mean any number of things,” Melewsky said. “There are some basic things that should be public, like a seal order.”
