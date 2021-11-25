Charges have been filed against an inmate at SCI-Fayette in Luzerne Township after he allegedly attacked an employee at the prison.
Omar Barry Washington, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment before Magisterial District Judge Michael Defino Jr. on Tuesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII) reported that Washington went to the office of the prison’s unit manager, Seth Erickson, on Aug. 2 because he didn’t get his e-cigarettes from the commissary.
Erickson told Washington that the commissary clerk couldn’t give him the e-cigarettes until he went to the commissary to get them.
At that point, according to the BII, Washington tried to grab the commissary sheet of Erickson’s desk, and Erickson told Washington to leave the office. Authorities alleged Washington turned around and started punching Erickson in the head and face.
Corrections officers responded, and as they subdued Washington, he allegedly hit one of them in the face and broke the officer’s glasses.
Erickson sustained abrasions, bruising and redness around his left and right ears and upper lip; he was assessed at the prison and later sent to an outside hospital for treatment.
Washington is currently serving a 20 to 40 sentence of third-degree murder out of Philadelphia and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the assault charges.
