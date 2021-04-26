Officials are investigating the weekend death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Greene.
William Kitchen, 55, was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a release issued by prison Superintendent Michael Zaken. The release indicated employees at the prison were conducting security rounds on a housing unit when they discovered Kitchen.
Staff and medical personnel responded to the unit, and Kitchen was pronounced dead by the emergency medical services personnel.
In accordance with state policy, state police were notified and will conduct an investigation of Kitchen’s death. The official cause of death will be determined by the Greene County Coroner’s Office, Zaken noted.
Kitchen was serving a sentence of 17 to 35 years for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse out of Allegheny County, according to prison officials. He was imprisoned in 1998, and has been at SCI-Greene since 2014.
