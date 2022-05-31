An inmate sued SCI-Fayette, alleging he was violently assaulted by his cellmate over a four-hour period in 2020.
The federal lawsuit indicated Luke Walters Jr., 41, of Westmoreland County spent 14 days in the intensive care unit at Allegheny General Hospital and sustained multiple skull fractures and nose and other facial fractures as a result of the assault.
Walters’ attorney, Katie A. Killion, alleged Walters notified prison officials that his cellmate was violent, but was told that his complaints would get him “misconduct or time in the hole,” a reference to solitary confinement.
On Oct. 7, 2020, the cellmate allegedly held Walters captive in their cell for about four hours, continually attacking Walters. According to online court dockets, the cellmate has not been charged in the alleged attack.
Killion alleged prison staff did not adequately monitor or supervise the cellmate, and knew they were subjecting Walters to substantial risk of harm.
When Walters returned to SCI-Fayette after his two-week hospital stay, he filed a grievance, but was told that he didn’t file it in the required 15 days, according to the suit.
As a result of the alleged assault, Walters has undergone nasal reconstruction surgery, and requires other future surgeries to replace sac fluid around his brain. He also continues to have tinnitus, hearing loss, balance issues, severe migraines, loss of vision, facial disfigurement and PTSD.
In addition to SCI-Fayette, the suit names prison Superintendent Eric Armel, state Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel and two guards, identified only by their last names.
