An inmate who allegedly escaped prison guards, stole a car, and led police on multiple pursuits and a three-hour hunt was arraigned and denied bail Monday night.
Justin Charles Shea, 23, of Oliver, was apprehended after he crashed into a tree during a pursuit in Redstone Township at about 1:40 p.m. Monday.
He was being transported by two Fayette County Prison guards when he allegedly jumped out of the transport van – handcuffed and shackled – forced his way into a garage and got into a BMW sedan at about 10:45 a.m. He fled by backing over the garage door, sideswiping a parked car, and running over a pole and wooden windmill in the yard, according to court documents.
He allegedly accelerated at one of the prison guards, who shot at him. He then fled down Route 21 (McClellandtown Road). State police said they have not yet determined exactly how Shea was able to escape the transport van.
As police searched the area, he was spotted on Route 40 near Twin Hills Road, and fled as troopers approached. Shortly after, he was spotted by a trooper on Route 43, and again fled. Shea was later spotted in the area of New Salem, attempted to flee, and crashed into a tree, police said. He was arrested without further incident, court documents indicated.
Shea was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, assault by prisoner and criminal mischief, one count each of burglary, robbery of motor vehicle, theft and escape, three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude officer and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned before on-call Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. May 12 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock.
