A man and woman are facing charges after she allegedly delivered contraband to the Fayette County Prison following a visit in which they allegedly exposed themselves to each other.
Nichole Marie Snyder, 28, of Scottdale and Joshua Lee Mulnix, 27, of Connellsville were charged Wednesday by Uniontown City Police, who reviewed surveillance footage of the Sept. 21 incident.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, Snyder dropped a package while leaving a visit with Mulnix, which contained an altered plastic straw and seven orange strips of Suboxone. During the visit, she allegedly climbed onto the counter of a visitation booth and exposed herself to Mulnix while he touched himself. She also allegedly exposed herself during video calls with Mulnix.
They are both charged with indecent exposure, contraband, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts of producing obscene performance, and conspiracy to commit each crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.