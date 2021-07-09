The family of Isabella native Pfc. Joseph Frank Duda gathered Thursday morning beside State Route 43 near the Brownsville/Brier Hill off-ramp as a new sign bearing his name was revealed, dedicating the interchange in his honor.
Born in 1921, Duda served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a member of the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, 3rd Marine Brigade and the Fleet Marine Force aboard the USS Fuller. On Jan. 9, 1944, he died for his country during World War II, when he was shot in the Battle of Cape Gloucester in the Pacific Theater.
At the dedication, state Rep. Pam Snyder (D-Jefferson), who introduced a measure in the House a year ago to honor Duda, spoke about the importance of making sure the sacrifices made by people like Duda are remembered.
“Seventy-seven years later, this interchange now bears his name so that people driving through the area will remember him,” she said. “Its important for our younger generations to realize the sacrifices that have been made.”
Larry Stavish, Duda’s nephew and also a veteran, never got to meet his Uncle Joe, but said his mother told him stories about how dedicated to duty he was.
“He lost two lives that day,” Stavish said. “His personal life and the one he could have lived.”
Stavish said his mother told him the military wouldn’t accept him when he first tried to enlist because he was not yet an adult. But eventually, with the consent of his parents, Duda was able to join.
“He didn’t question it or shirk from anything, he didn’t want to wait to be drafted, he just wanted to go and do this,” Stavish said. “He in our family was the one that made the supreme sacrifice.”
Stavish said Duda always gave his pay to his parents and had only two personal items on him: a prayer book and a rosary.
Pauline Bosetti, Duda’s niece, said her mother told her that when she was 3 years old, Duda visited them to say goodbye to his brother, Bosetti’s father. She said Duda came into her room and knelt by her bed, where she was sleeping, to say a prayer.
“He was praying, and he asked God that he return so he could come back and see me again,” Bosetti said. “(My mother) told me that story all the time about Joe, but he never came back.”
Bosetti said she remembers when they brought Duda home to be buried in St. Mary Cemetery in Brownsville. She said she was always proud of how much her uncle wanted to protect and serve his country, and she and other family members are honored that people will be able to see his name by the highway, close to where he grew up, and remember his sacrifice.
“He shall forever be a hero for his ultimate sacrifice,” Snyder said. “No memorial will ever be enough to thank Joseph for being brave enough to sign up for war when his country needed him.”
