A Laurel Highlands High School teacher is accused of recording a student without his permission and sending the video to another student.
Ashley Thurby-Kolesar, 33, of Uniontown, faces felony charges of intercepting communications, disclosing intercepted communications and criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the criminal complaint, state police began an investigation into Thurby-Kolesar in mid-January amid concerns she was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.
Police obtained a search warrant for the student’s phone and found they had exchanged more than 6,500 text messages since September.
The charges, however, stem from a video Thurby-Kolesar sent the student in October.
According to the complaint, the video showed a 15-year-old student at Thurby-Kolesar’s desk discussing how to improve his grades.
Police said “it was apparent” that Thurby-Kolesar was attempting to conceal her phone while it was recording. According to the complaint, the recording and subsequent messages were sent with the intent to ridicule the student.
The student who was filmed told police he did not consent to being recorded and believed that they were having a private conversation.
Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said in an emailed statement that Thurby-Kolesar has been on administrative leave since the state police investigation began.
“The LHSD has been in continued communication with PSP and has been transparent and fully corporative with the investigation. The district will act accordingly with the charges being filed and take every step for the continued establishment and maintenance of the safety of all students. All protocols available will be implemented to address this matter fully. We will continue to be vigilant in our pursuit of quality educational programs and services for our students. Lastly, we sincerely hope that this isolated incident does not overshadow the great things Laurel Highlands is doing to advance the student body,” Wallace said.
Thurby-Kolesar was arraigned before District Judge Nathan Henning Thursday and released on her own recognizance.
